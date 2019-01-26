

CTV News





Fire fighters responded to a working structure fire at Caressant Care on Bonnie Place in St. Thomas.

Just before 10pm, fire fighters responded to reports of a working fire. More than 10 ambulances were on scene to help transport patients out of the retirement home and to nearby hospitals. So far two patients are at Elgin General hospital, no word on the extent of injuries.

The fire started in a bedroom, no word on the cause as of yet.

All of the residents of the nursing home side have been moved to the retirement home side of the building.

We can confirm that two residents have been taken to hospital, no word yet on the extent of their injuries. Fire inspectors will return to the site in the morning, CTV News will be there and provide updates to you throughout the day.