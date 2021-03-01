LONDON, ONT. -- Workers at Formet Industries in St. Thomas, Ont. were evacuated following a fire call at the building late Sunday night.

Fire crews reported they were on scene for a working fire at 1 Cosma Crt. Around 10:30 p.m.

A photo from the scene provided by St. Thomas Fire shows an aerial ladder was brought in to assist.

No injuries have been reported after all staff were able to safely evacuate.

The extent of damage or cause of the fire has not been released.

Formet is part of Magna International, a world leader in auto part supplies.

This is a developing story, more to come…