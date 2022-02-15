Workers at Dr. Oetker in London, Ont. on strike

Unionized workers at the Dr. Oetker frozen pizza plant in south London, Ont. are on the picket line.

Temporary fencing has been put in place around the perimeter of the property in southeast London.

A union statement says members with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local 175 held a vote on the company’s final offer on Saturday.

That offer was rejected, putting the union in a legal strike position as of Wednesday.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local 175 on strike at the Dr. Oetker plant in London, Ont. on Feb. 16, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

The UFCW says there are currently 251 unionized members at the plant.

It gave the negotiating committee a strike mandate back in November, voting 88 per cent in favour.