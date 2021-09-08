Worker dies after being pinned under steel box in Oxford County

Windsor, Ont. -

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 21-year-old man died in a workplace incident in Oxford County.

The Oxford Detachment of the OPP received a report of a workplace incident that occurred at a business on Clarke Road in South-West Oxford Township around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

OPP, Ingersoll Fire Services and Oxford County EMS attended.

Police say investigation determined the employee died after being pinned under a large steel box.

The deceased has been identified as William Beacham, 21, of Putnam.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for later Wednesday.