WINGHAM, ONT. -- Kincardine’s piers should be open again by August after closing because of safety concerns.

Kincardine council has awarded the contract to fix up the north and south piers to a Clinton company for a little over $200,000.

The pedestrian piers have been off-limits for several months following concerns about their crumbling condition.

Work will begin shortly, and should be completed by Aug. 6.

Council heard that more repairs will have to be done the piers underwater structure, but this temporary fix will allow pedestrians back on the piers, later this summer.