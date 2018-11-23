

A 48-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegations she took $360,000 from a Norwich Township business by cashing bogus cheques.

OPP were contacted by a business in September with reports of a significant financial loss through the use of the company's cheques.

Police say an investigation found that between January 2015 and September 2018 several cheques from the business were cashed, totalling over $360,000.

On Wednedsay, a Woodstock woman was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, making a forged document, using/deatling/acting on a forged document and laundering the proceeds of crime.

She is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.