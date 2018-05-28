

CTV London





A Woodstock high school was in lockdown for nearly an hour Monday as police carried out an investigation.

Woodstock police say they were called to College Avenue Secondary School around 12:45 p.m.

School officials had told police that they were concerned two people, who are not students or staff members at the school, were inside.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:35 p.m. following a police search of the school.

Police say they continue to investigate the initial report.