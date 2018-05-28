Featured
Woodstock school placed in lockdown for 50 minutes
The side of a Woodstock police cruiser is pictured. (Facebook)
CTV London
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 4:34PM EDT
A Woodstock high school was in lockdown for nearly an hour Monday as police carried out an investigation.
Woodstock police say they were called to College Avenue Secondary School around 12:45 p.m.
School officials had told police that they were concerned two people, who are not students or staff members at the school, were inside.
The lockdown was lifted around 1:35 p.m. following a police search of the school.
Police say they continue to investigate the initial report.