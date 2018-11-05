Featured
Woodstock police urge caution after possible candy tampering
Local police across the country have been reminding parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy after they received reports of multiple incidents. (Dan Goodman/AP)
CTV London
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 11:30AM EST
Parents are being reminded to check candy thoroughly after a needle was found in candy collected on Halloween in Woodstock.
Police say a 4 cm yellow-tipped sewing needle was found in a "partially torn Rolo candy bar."
The possible tampering was reported to police on Saturday.
A father found the tampered product while inspecting his three-year-old's candy.
The candy was reportedly collected from the Clarke, Sloane, Willowgrove, Edgewood, North Park, Brompton and Springbank Ave. areas of Woodstock.
The incident remains under investigation.