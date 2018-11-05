

CTV London





Parents are being reminded to check candy thoroughly after a needle was found in candy collected on Halloween in Woodstock.

Police say a 4 cm yellow-tipped sewing needle was found in a "partially torn Rolo candy bar."

The possible tampering was reported to police on Saturday.

A father found the tampered product while inspecting his three-year-old's candy.

The candy was reportedly collected from the Clarke, Sloane, Willowgrove, Edgewood, North Park, Brompton and Springbank Ave. areas of Woodstock.

The incident remains under investigation.