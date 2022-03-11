Woodstock police seize $35,000 of fentanyl, meth and Oxycodone pills

A Woodstock man is facing multiple charges after police found about $35,000 of suspected fentanyl and other drugs as well as several edged weapons in his possession.

Police say around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday officers on general patrol saw a man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

After a foot pursuit, police arrested the man. As a result of the arrest, police found on the suspect $35,500 of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Oxycodone pills as well as several edged weapons.

A 58-year-old Woodstock resident is now facing the following charges:

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon x2

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of an Identity Document

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

The accused was held in custody.