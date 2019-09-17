Featured
Woodstock Police seek bank robbery suspect
Police in Woodstock say they're looking for a man who allegedly held up a local bank yesterday afternoon.
They say the man walked into a Scotia Bank branch shortly before 1 p-m and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured and no weapons were involved.
Police say anyone with information is being urged to come forward.