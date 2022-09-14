Woodstock police searching for driver that fled scene of collision

Woodstock police are looking for the driver of a silver sedan after they failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service, on Tuesday police attended a scene at the intersection of Warwick Street and Clarke Street in Woodstock, Ont. for a report of a fail to remain collision.

Police say the eastbound silver sedan was stopped at the intersection and then proceeded when it struck an SUV travelling northbound.

The silver sedan remained stopped at the scene of the accident briefly for a moment before leaving northbound on Clarke Street.

Police say the vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Devonshire Avenue in the area of Huron Street.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a silver four door sedan with damage to the front passenger’s side of the vehicle.

According to witnesses, there was only the driver inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at (519) 537-2323.