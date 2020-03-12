LONDON, ON -- Woodstock police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man allegedly involved in a robbery Thursday afternoon.

The lone male entered a business on Dundas Street in the east end of the city and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as white, approximately five feet nine inches tall, slim with short facial hair.

He was wearing blue sunglasses, brown or tan pants, a cream-coloured sweatshirt and a cream and grey winter toque with flaps that covered his ears.

If you have information, Woodstock police ask you to contact them or Crime Stoppers.