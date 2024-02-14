Woodstock police launch naming competition for newest K-9 unit member
Following the death of police service dog (PSD) Taz last summer, Woodstock police are asking the public to help name the newest four-legged member of the K-9 unit.
According to the Woodstock Police Service, a competition is being held to name the newest German shepherd and member of the K-9 unit. The competition will run from Feb. 14 to end of day Feb. 25, and police said there is even a special prize for the person who suggests the winning name.
To participate in the "Name the K-9" competition, participants can email their ideas to namethek9@woodstockpolice.ca or fill out a Google Form.
"We are excited to see the creativity and enthusiasm of our community in choosing a fitting name for our new four-legged officer," said Chief Rod Wilkinson. "This is a wonderful opportunity for us all to come together, celebrate the strength of our community, and pay homage to the invaluable role played by our police dogs in keeping Woodstock safe."
So what do we know about the newest and furriest member of the police service?
The male German shepherd was born in the Netherlands, but came to the Woodstock Police Service from Tri-State Canine in Ohio. He turned two-years-old on Oct. 20, 2023, and is very active, highly motivated to work and is certified in general patrol.
“He has big paws to fill, but I am confident he will be a valuable member of the Woodstock Police Service,” said Const. Dan Skillings.
The new German shepherd will go on to replace PSD Taz, who died in July of 2023 after ingesting drugs during a narcotics investigation. Taz first joined the K9 unit and began training in 2021, before being officially deployed in 2022.
