LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are investigating a pair of unrelated stabbings Friday afternoon.

The first one happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Marlboro Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with probation and fail to comply with a release order.

A little over three hours later, police were called to the area of Norwich Avenue and Juliana Drive.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the investigation continues.

Police say the two stabbings were targeted acts and that the suspects and the victims were known to each other.