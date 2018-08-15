

CTV London





Woodstock police and fire officials were kept busy overnight, dealing with seven individual fires.

The arson incidents were contained to the north-central area of the city.

Police say garbage and recycling containers were set on fire.

Nobody was hurt and only minor damage was caused.

Witnesses saw two males running from the area.

One male was described as wearing shorts and a sweater top. A clothing descriptor was not provided for the second male.

Contact police if you have any information.