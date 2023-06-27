Woodstock police investigating after cemetery headstones damaged

Tombstones were knocked over at Presbyterian Cemetery in Woodstock, Ont. in late June 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Tombstones were knocked over at Presbyterian Cemetery in Woodstock, Ont. in late June 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver