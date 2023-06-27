Woodstock police investigating after cemetery headstones damaged

Woodstock police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) involved with knocking over headstones at a local cemetery over the weekend.

According to the Woodstock Police Service, between 7:30 p.m. on June 24 and 8:30 a.m. on June 24, unknown suspect(s) attended the Presbyterian Cemetery located on Vansittart Avenue, and knocked over numerous headstones from their bases.

By Tuesday afternoon, all but one of the headstones had been put back into place.

"We want everyone to be respectful of the families who are laid to rest here, or the families who are still around and seek this as a place of solace to connect with their family members. At this point we're continuing the investigation. We're looking for any information the public may have in connection with this investigation,” said Special Const. Shaylyn Jackson.

Anyone with information in regards to the mischief investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan