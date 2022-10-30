Woodstock police conduct exhaustive search of conservation area during investigation

An investigation was launched in Woodstock after someone reported hearing a young child cry for help from a conservation area, police say after an “extensive search” no one in need of assistance was found.

Emergency crews were on scene of the Pittock Conservation Area for several hours Sunday after police received the report around 9:50 a.m. from a caller inside the Conservation Day Use Area.

The caller told police they heard what sounded like calls for help from the wooded area to the east of that location.

Woodstock police, fire crews, EMS and OPP were involved in the search.

UPDATE

Police say the Woodstock Police Uniform Patrol, Containment team, K-9 officer, criminal investigations branch the auxiliary unit, the fire department’s water rescue and the OPP’s aviation were utilized during the investigation.

Police say officers did not find anyone in the area requiring help. At this time, police say they have not received any reports of a missing child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are thanking the public for remaining out of the area during the search.

The Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage anyone having information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).