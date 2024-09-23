Woodstock police charge man after officer headbutted
Police have laid charges against a Woodstock man after he allegedly head-butted an officer during a traffic stop.
Around 9 a.m. on Friday, police were doing a traffic stop for a person driving while under suspension.
According to police, while the officer was investigating the vehicle, the passenger got out and confronted the officer. The 42-year-old man then head-butted the officer.
He was charged with assault police and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
The officer was sent to hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
