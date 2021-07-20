Advertisement
Woodstock, Ont. woman succumbs to injuries suffered in Zorra Township crash
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 9:51AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP say a two-vehicle crash last week in Zorra Township has turned fatal.
Emergency crews were called to Road 68 between 31st Line and 33rd Line on July 13.
The passenger in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and taken to hospital.
Karen Baer, 64, of Woodstock has since succumbed to her injuries.
OPP continue to investigate.