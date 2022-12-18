Woodstock, Ont. man facing sexual assault charges: OPP

A 54-year-old man from Woodstock is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault that transpired over the weekend, Oxford County OPP said.

According to a press release from Oxford County OPP, at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an address in Oxford County for a report of sexual assault.

With assistance of the Oxford County OPP Crime Unit, a 54-year-old resident of Woodstock has been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Sexual assault

Sexual exploitation of person with disability

The accused was held for bail.

The investigation continues.

“Victims of sexual assault are not alone,” the release reads. “If you or someone you know is in need of support, there are local resources available to help.”