Woodstock, Ont. man facing sexual assault charges: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured. Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions

Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.

Ukrainian servicemen walk on a pontoon bridge across the Inhulets river in Kherson region, Ukraine on Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.

Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver