MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. have laid child pornography charges against a 21-year-old local man.

A prelminary investigation by the force's Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau has resulted in charges of:

distribute child pornography

possess images of child pornography

access images of child pornography

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but a court order has put a publication ban in effect on the case.

Officials ask members of the public to report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service or online at www.cybertip.ca.