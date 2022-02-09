Woodstock, Ont. council to hold emergency meeting as mayor faces criminal charges

Woodstock council will hold an emergency in-camera meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the mayor's possible changing role amid criminal charges.

Mayor Trevor Birtch, 46, was charged last week by London police with assault, sexual assault and sexual assault with choking.

The charges are in relation to alleged incidents in February and December of 2021.

Birtch has not spoken to CTV News about the charges, despite multiple attempts to reach him.

He will appear in court on May 2. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

During Monday's in-camera police services board meeting, the board chose to let the Ontario Civilian Police Commission decide the fate of what Birtch's role will be going forward.

Birtch is one of two Woodstock council representatives on the board.

Wednesday's council meeting is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

(With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell)