

CTV London





Attempts to stop a stolen vehicle on Thursday afternoon resulted in a crash that left a Woodstock officer with minor injuries.

Woodstock police spotted a stolen silver Ford Fusion in the city around 4 p.m. and began to follow it, then requested assistance from Stratford police once it left city limits.

Around 4:30 p.m. Stratford police attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Perth Road 113 and Line 26, west of Tavistock.

The vehicle failed to stop and collided with the Woodstock Police Service Intelligence vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to an officer.

At that point both forces in cooperation were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the two occupants.

A 22-year-old Stratford woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

A 26-year-old male of no fixed address was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

Woodstock police say they are thankful for the assistance of Stratford police with the investigation.