    • Woodstock man identified as victim of fatal weekend Toronto shooting

    One man is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school in Rexdale on Sunday night. (Patrick Darrah/ CTV News Toronto) One man is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school in Rexdale on Sunday night. (Patrick Darrah/ CTV News Toronto)
    The person killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting outside of a Rexdale school has been identified.

    Toronto police have confirmed to CTV News that the victim was 61-year-old Delroy "George" Parkes of Woodstock.

    Parkes was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

    Four other people were wounded in the shooting in the parking lot of the school after playing soccer earlier in the day.

