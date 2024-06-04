Woodstock man identified as victim of fatal weekend Toronto shooting
The person killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting outside of a Rexdale school has been identified.
Toronto police have confirmed to CTV News that the victim was 61-year-old Delroy "George" Parkes of Woodstock.
Parkes was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Four other people were wounded in the shooting in the parking lot of the school after playing soccer earlier in the day.
