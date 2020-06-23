Advertisement
Woodstock man identified as victim in fatal crash involving motorcycle near London
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:24AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have identified a 46-year-old Woodstock, Ont. man as the victim in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend just outside of London, Ont.
Mark Doiron died of his injuries after a motorcycle crashed into the rear of the pickup truck while turning into a private laneway off Highway 2 between London and Thamesford.
Doiron was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died as a result of those injuries.
The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured in the Saturday evening crash.
Provincial police had Highway 2 closed for several hours while the investigated the crash.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.