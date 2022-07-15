Woodstock man facing child pornography charges

A 58-year-old Woodstock man is facing multiple charges relating to child pornography following a police investigation.

Woodstock police say officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the city on Thursday, July 7. From there, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau with the assistance of the Community Response Unit and Uniform patrol branch made the arrest.

The 58-year-old has been charged with:

Distribute Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Access any Child Pornography

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding the public they can report suspicious internet activity relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service, or online. Internet safety tips for parents, children and internet users are also available on the website.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.