Woodstock man charged after witnesses report explosions

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

Turkey's president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

