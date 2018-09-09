

CTV London





Woodstock hospital has an urgent need for volunteers.

The hospital posted a statement on its website, asking volunteers to come forward.

The statement says it is in need of people who can work independently with minimal supervision, who are energetic and enthusiastic and who can make a serious, regular commitment.

A list of roles that need to be filled immediately include chapel assistants, gift shop attendants and meal assistants.

Officials say volunteering is a big responsibility and ask anyone interested to consider if they can make such a commitment at this time.