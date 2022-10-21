Woodstock election results

Will Woodstock residents elect a new mayor or cast their ballots again for incumbent Trevor Birtch?

Birtch is facing five opponents including councillor Jerry Acchione.

A smattering of voters have gathered at Woodstock Council Chambers to watch the election results come in.

Among the crowd is mayoral hopeful, businessman Anthony Scalisi.

According to the city clerk's office, 2,380 people voted in advanced polls- up 29 per cent from 2018.

Topics of discussion over the course of the election have included homelessness, state of the downtown, homophobia and climate change.

Mayor

Jerry Acchione

Henry Biro

Trevor Birtch (incumbent)

Peter Croves

David Hilderley

Anthony Scalisi

City-County Councillor (two positions)

Paul Plant

Deb Tait (incumbent)

Sandra J. Talbot (incumbent)

Bernia Wheaton

City Councillor (four positions)

Dave Babcock

Francisco Cornejo

Allison Frederick Gowling

Duane Kumala-Thomas

Connie Lauder (incumbent)

Kate Leatherbarrow

Wes Mazur

Jason Norris

Jay Pember

Jaspreet Sandhu

Leah Santos

Mark Schadenberg (incumbent)

Liz Wismer-VanMeer