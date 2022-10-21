Woodstock election results
Will Woodstock residents elect a new mayor or cast their ballots again for incumbent Trevor Birtch?
Birtch is facing five opponents including councillor Jerry Acchione.
A smattering of voters have gathered at Woodstock Council Chambers to watch the election results come in.
Among the crowd is mayoral hopeful, businessman Anthony Scalisi.
According to the city clerk's office, 2,380 people voted in advanced polls- up 29 per cent from 2018.
Topics of discussion over the course of the election have included homelessness, state of the downtown, homophobia and climate change.
Mayor
Jerry Acchione
Henry Biro
Trevor Birtch (incumbent)
Peter Croves
David Hilderley
Anthony Scalisi
City-County Councillor (two positions)
Paul Plant
Deb Tait (incumbent)
Sandra J. Talbot (incumbent)
Bernia Wheaton
City Councillor (four positions)
Dave Babcock
Francisco Cornejo
Allison Frederick Gowling
Duane Kumala-Thomas
Connie Lauder (incumbent)
Kate Leatherbarrow
Wes Mazur
Jason Norris
Jay Pember
Jaspreet Sandhu
Leah Santos
Mark Schadenberg (incumbent)
Liz Wismer-VanMeer
