Woodstock, Brantford police make $270,000 drug bust

Police in Woodstock have seized $270,000 worth of drugs as part of an ongoing investigation into trafficking.

It started in January and culminated on Monday and Tuesday when the K9 Unit, High Enforcement Action Team and Brantford police, assisted units from Woodstock with entering two homes — one in Brantford and one in Paris, Ont.

The following items were seized

$127, 980 street value of Cocaine

$144,320 street value of Fentanyl

$1160 value in prescription medications

$2110 in Canadian currency

A 2016 Kia Sorrento

Four people, a 45-year-old man from Brantford, 47-year-old woman from Brantford, and two 27 year olds from Brantford are all facing charges.