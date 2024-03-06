LONDON
London

    • Woodstock, Brantford police make $270,000 drug bust

    Items seized by Woodstock police as part of an investigation on March 5, 2024. (Source: Woodstock police) Items seized by Woodstock police as part of an investigation on March 5, 2024. (Source: Woodstock police)
    Share

    Police in Woodstock have seized $270,000 worth of drugs as part of an ongoing investigation into trafficking.

    It started in January and culminated on Monday and Tuesday when the K9 Unit, High Enforcement Action Team and Brantford police, assisted units from Woodstock with entering two homes — one in Brantford and one in Paris, Ont.

    The following items were seized

    • $127, 980 street value of Cocaine
    • $144,320 street value of Fentanyl
    • $1160 value in prescription medications
    • $2110 in Canadian currency
    • A 2016 Kia Sorrento

    Four people, a 45-year-old man from Brantford, 47-year-old woman from Brantford, and two 27 year olds from Brantford are all facing charges. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News