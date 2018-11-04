

Owen Sound police were kept busy with multiple liquor-related calls Saturday night.

One of them involved two women throwing bottles, police say.

They say shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to a 2nd Avenue East bar in response to a report of two females causing a disturbance.

Police say the two women were inside the establishment, yelling at staff and refusing to leave.

The pair had been refused further service of alcohol and started throwing bottles and screaming at the staff and other patrons, police say.

Police arrested the women and they were taken from the bar.

Two 47-year-old females, one from Toronto and the other from Owen Sound, were both charged with causing a disturbance.

And then shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to the area of a 9th Street East establishment about a conflict between two males on the sidewalk.

Police say they found a 47-year-old male lying on the ground with serious facial injuries. He was transferred to hospital.

The suspect had fled the area but was arrested by police a short distance away.