

The Associated Press





Hollywood director and London native Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women.

One of the women already has a civil case pending against Haggis.

That case prompted three women to come forward with their stories. Two of the accusers say they were raped by Haggis.

His lawyer is denying the allegations and says Haggis already has a countersuit pending against his first accuser.

Haggis is best known for directing the 2005 film Crash for which he won an Oscar. None of the allegations against Haggis have been proven in court.