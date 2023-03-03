'Women are invaluable': LAWC celebrates International Women’s Day breakfast

On Friday morning, hundreds of people attended the 23rd Annual International Women’s Day breakfast and auction, celebrating the accomplishments of women and girls in our community.

“We’re very happy about the support we’re getting from this community,” said Fabienne Haller, Fund Development Coordinator with the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).

This annual event is supported by LAWC, an organization that offers counselling and support for women and girls who are victims of abuse by their partner, have been subject to sexual harassment, being exploited, in prostitution or sex trafficking.

“We need to understand that women are invaluable and that we bring so much to the table,” Haller said

This year’s keynote speaker was Cristina Howorun, an award-winning investigative journalist who has been acknowledged for her work in exposing sex trafficking practices in Canada, which the LAWC was featured in.

All funds raised from the annual breakfast will go directly towards providing front-line services to women and girls who have experienced abuse, been trafficked or harassed.

“If you are or if you know someone in a situation that is being abused, reach out to us, tell your friend where she can find us because we are here for them,” said Haller

Held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, the sold-out breakfast included special guest appearances from Olympic gold medalist Damian Warner and jingle dancer Sierra Jamieson.

Attendees also got to participate in a live auction and silent auction.

Last year the organization raised over $60,000. This year their goal is to raise $50,000.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or gender-based violence, contact LAWC at 519-432-2204 or the Abused Women’s Helpline at 519-642-3000.