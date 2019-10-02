

CTV London





LONDON, Ont. - London police are investigating an alleged attempted abduction.

Police received a report from a woman on Tuesday who told them she was inside a store near Wellington and Dundas streets last Friday when two men approached her two children who were in a locked vehicle parked outside of the business.

She told them one of the men was on foot while the second stopped his vehicle directly behind hers and exited the vehicle.

Both approached the rear door of her vehicle and tried to open it, she reported.

The woman provided a description of the first man as Caucasian, about six-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He is between 40 to 50 years of age, with shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a brown trench-coat and black pants.

The second man was described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-9 with a medium build and 30 to 40 years old. He has short black hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, brown pants, and running shoes.

This man was driving a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Police are continuing to investigate.