

CTV London





London police are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in a parking lot.

Police say a woman attempted to flag down a taxi on Richmond Street near Western Road shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

A black 4-door sedan stopped, and the woman entered the vehicle, believing it to be an unmarked taxi, police said.

The driver became upset with her as she was unable to pay for the ride and took her to the area of Dundas and Maitland Streets, where they say he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as follows:

Male, medium skin, between 6’0 and 6”3, 200 punds, about 30-35 years of age. He has brown eyes, a small beard on his chin balding on top, with hair on the sides. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 4-door sedan.