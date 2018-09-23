Featured
Woman taken into custody after allegedly waving knife outside fire station
A woman was arrested in front of Fire Station No. 10 on Trafalgar Street on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 23, 2018 12:49PM EDT
A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she was waving a knife in front of a fire station.
Both firefighters and police were involved in the incident that sent multiple resources to Fire Station No. 10 on Trafalgar Street around 6 p.m.
CTV News was on scene, just after cruisers arrived.
Police say they received multipe 911 calls that someone had a kninfe in front of the station.
The 26-year-old woman was quickly taken into custody upon their arrival and nobody was injured.
She is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of weapons dangerous.
Police say she has been released from custody.