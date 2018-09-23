

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she was waving a knife in front of a fire station.

Both firefighters and police were involved in the incident that sent multiple resources to Fire Station No. 10 on Trafalgar Street around 6 p.m.

CTV News was on scene, just after cruisers arrived.

Police say they received multipe 911 calls that someone had a kninfe in front of the station.

The 26-year-old woman was quickly taken into custody upon their arrival and nobody was injured.

She is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of weapons dangerous.

Police say she has been released from custody.



