A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she was waving a knife in front of a fire station.

Both firefighters and police were involved in the incident that sent multiple resources to Fire Station No. 10 on Trafalgar Street around 6 p.m.

CTV News was on scene, just afgter cruisers arrived.

Police say they received 911 calls that someone was waving a knife in front of the station.

A female suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Nobody was injured.

