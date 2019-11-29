LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a 24-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries at a rail crossing near Richmond Street.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3 a .m. Friday along the tracks south of Piccadilly Street.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reminding the public of the dangers of being near moving trains.

They ask that people avoid going around lowered gates or trying to beat an oncoming train.

Additional safety tips are available at www.operationcleartrack.ca