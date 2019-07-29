Featured
Woman suffers minor injuries during attempted theft in Tillsonburg
CTV London
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 6:22AM EDT
Oxford County OPP are investigating a report of a female being approached by an unknown male at a parking lot of a retail store.
The offense took place on Broadway Avenue in Tillsonburg.
The victim suffered minor injuries from an edged weapon as the suspect attempted to take her purse.
Anyone with information, is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.