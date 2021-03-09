Advertisement
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following stabbing in west London, suspect arrested
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 1:58PM EST
Stabbing investigation at 140 Britannia Ave. in London, Ont. on March 9, 2021. (Jim Knight/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at west London address.
Police were called to 140 Britannia Ave. for a stabbing investigation around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect has been arrested.
Police plan to release more information when it becomes available.
