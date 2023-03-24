Woman suffers 'critical injuries' after London residential fire

A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after an overnight residential fire in north London.

Crews were called to the scene on Adelaide Street near Dufferin Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out but did find a woman inside. She was taken to hospital by paramedics with critical injuries.

According to police, the cause of the fire is undetermined but the Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted to investigate.