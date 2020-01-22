LONDON, ONT -- A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sarnia early Wednesday morning.

The woman was struck in the area of London Road and Murphy Road around 6:10 a.m.

She was initially taken to local hospital but has since been transferred to London in serious condition.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they investigate.

The closure on Murphy Road is expected to be in place for several hours.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Constable Ron Szabo at 519-344-8861, extension 6127.