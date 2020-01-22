LONDON, ONT -- A woman who was transported to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sarnia early Wednesday morning, has died.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was struck in the area of London Road and Murphy Road around 6:10 a.m.

She was initially taken to a local hospital but was later transferred to London in serious condition.

She died Thursday evening, according to police. Her name is not being released.

Murphy Road was closed for several hours following the collision and police were asking motorists to avoid the area while they investigated.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.