LONDON, ONT. -- London police confirm a female has been seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in the city’s core.

The incident took place on Clarence Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the woman was walking northbound on a sidewalk when she was struck by a truck pulling out of the Citi Plaza parking garage.

*TRAFFIC* Emergency crews currently on scene in the 300-block of Clarence Street in relation to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Injuries are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/BuW31KGMbZ — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 8, 2021

Clarence remains blocked between York and King streets.

London police accident reconstruction investigators are on scene.

- With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell