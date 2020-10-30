Advertisement
Woman struck by train along Richmond Street
Published Friday, October 30, 2020 3:07PM EDT
Emergency crews respond after a woman was struck by a train in London, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Source: biznatch11 / Reddit)
LONDON, ONT. -- A woman is lucky to be alive after being struck by a train Thursday night in downtown London.
It happened around 10 o'clock at the Richmond Street crossing near Piccadilly Street.
The 24-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are not investigating.