LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was sexually assaulted along the Thames River.

Police say the incident happened Friday night around 7:30 p.m. on a bike path between Chelsea Green Park and Watson Park on the south side of the river.

The woman was not hurt and managed to flee and call police.

The suspect is described as white, male, between 20 and 30-years-old, 150 to 175 pounds, 5'5" to 5'6" in height, slim build, black wavy hair, wearing a shirt around his neck only, black shorts and dark sneakers.

He may have been wearing a gold chain around his neck at the time.

Contact police if you have any information.