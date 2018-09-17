Featured
Woman sexually assaulted in park
CTV London
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 6:14AM EDT
London police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in a London park.
The assault occurred at McMahen Park near Adelaide St. North and Pall Mall Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The woman was in the park when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
He is described as Caucasian wearing a dark colour long sleeve shirt.
The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or crime stoppers.