Woman sent to hospital with serious juries following collision

A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by London fire crews Friday after a crash just southwest of the city.

Officials say the Honda Civic tumbled down an embankment and into a deep ditch after a collision at Westdel Bourne and Westminister Drive around 4 p.m.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was pulled from the car by firefighters and placed on a stretcher. She was then taken to Victoria Hospital by Oneida of the Thames First Nation paramedics.

Officials believed her injuries to be serious, but not life-threatening.

The other vehicle involved had serious damage, but the driver declined going to hospital.