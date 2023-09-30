London

    • Woman sent to hospital with serious juries following collision

    Victoria Hospital campus of London Health Sciences Centre, May 6, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News) Victoria Hospital campus of London Health Sciences Centre, May 6, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News)

    A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by London fire crews Friday after a crash just southwest of the city.

    Officials say the Honda Civic tumbled down an embankment and into a deep ditch after a collision at Westdel Bourne and Westminister Drive around 4 p.m.

    The woman, who is in her 60s, was pulled from the car by firefighters and placed on a stretcher. She was then taken to Victoria Hospital by Oneida of the Thames First Nation paramedics.

    Officials believed her injuries to be serious, but not life-threatening.

    The other vehicle involved had serious damage, but the driver declined going to hospital.  

