

CTV London





It was a messy night on the highways with more than 150 crashes in the southwest region, including one on Highway 402 near Longwoods Road late Friday that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the winter weather caused multiple collisions and closed Highway 402 near Delaware about 11:30 p.m. when a minivan driver lost control and struck a tractor trailer loaded with propane.

The tanker truck driver then lost control of the vehicle, entered the centre median and came to rest on its side, police say.

The woman in the minivan was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life threatening. She was the only one in the vehicle.

The truck driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but was uninjured.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 402 remain closed to traffic east of Longwoods Road.

The westbound lanes remain open. Police ask motorists to use caution and drive according to road conditions.