OPP say they administered naloxone twice to the same woman in one day this weekend.

Officers were first called to a Norfolk County address just before 1 a.m. Saturday about a woman who had appeared to have overdosed on opioids.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was in medical distress and they administered naloxone to her.

The woman taken to hospital and released.

Around 8 p.m., they were called back to the same address and found a woman without a heartbeat and not breathing.

Police say they conducted CPR and administered Naloxone again. She was taken to the Norfolk General Hospital where she regained consciousness and spoke to physicians, they say.

"When you put opioids in your body, you're rolling the dice. You're taking that chance and you may not come back from those drugs. You may end up dying," OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video released on Twitter.

"In this case here, these officers did the right thing. They administered naloxone...and they saved this lady's life twice within 24 hours."